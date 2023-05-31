Photos: Take a trip back in time at Sherwood Forest in these retro finds

Hidden deep in the depths of Sherwood Forest, here are some of our retro finds from the county’s much-loved landmark.

With the launch of a new site – asking people across the world to locate Sherwood Forest on a map – we are sharing some retro ‘forest’ finds from our archives.

Photos were taken between 1989 and 2007. Recognise anyone?

Oh, and find out if you can locate Sherwood Forest by playing cyfsf.solidradio.co.uk.

Guesses so far have included the Lake District, Lincolnshire, Salisbury, Wales and even Africa.

1 . Visitor trail Andrew Adams from Ranskill with grandsons Matthew and Joseph Turner, aged eight and five, with Robin Hood, enjoy the Sherwood Forest visitor trail at the Major Oak in Edwinstowe. 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson

2 . New (old) pathways More from 2007. Robin Hood leads the way at the launch of some new pathways in Sherwood Forest. Photo: Roger Grayson

3 . Support from schools Gilthill Primary School Supporting the Bid for lottery funding for Sherwood Forest. Pictured from left to right, Harry Brown, year one teacher Caroline Banton and Max Brough, aged five. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

4 . In the depths of the forest Sherwood Forest Country Park, Paul Cook - head ranger, as of 2007. Photo: Dennis Lound