Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Forest fishery, off Peafield Lane, Mansfield, have hosted fully booked fishing sessions throughout the summer holidays for children aged 8 to 16.

The events, sponsored by Dynamite Baits, Sherwood Forest Fishery, Young Anglers, Warsop Parish Council and Vibrant Warsop, have seen over 50 children sign up for coaching.

Free bait and equipment for each child were provided at every hour and a half session.

Sherwood Forest Fishery has been hosting fishing events for children throughout the school holidays. Laila, aged 11, with her dad, Matthew King.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Harding, director of Sherwood Forest Fishery, said: “It is great to host events like this for children, free of charge to families.”All thanks to the sponsors and coaching.

“Every session has been booked up.”We have all ages and abilities here, with coaches to guide the way.

"It has been great to see some new faces coming along to give it a go too.

“It is lovely to know that we are helping children develop an interest and it makes it all worthwhile.”

Paul Harding, fishery director and organiser of the event, with his grandson.

"I was particularly moved by one family, who had an autistic child, and thanked us for being supportive and for introducing him to fishing.”As it keeps him calm and focused.”He can sit there for hours, just watching the float and concentrating on catching fish.

"It really does do wonders for your mental health.

"Thank you to all of the sponsors who have made it possible."

Pictured: Joanna Rossington and Riley Matthews, aged 12.

Ian Wilks, Angling Direct founder – a company that provides children with educational fishing support, said:“I worked at a school with children but when I left, I knew I still wanted to provide educational support in some way.”I personally needed some stress release which is why I chose fishing.

"Everything is provided, and our coaches are licensed by the angling trust.

“Parents are thankful that the kids are out in the countryside, taking a break from technology and being social.”

Laila King, aged 11, attended an event with her father, Matthew.

Matthew said that fishing is a shared hobby for them both.

Laila said: “Fishing is really fun, especially in competitions.”