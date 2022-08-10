Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Market venue of High Street, Warsop, hosted the return of the family-friendly festival Nah Then at Sherbrooke Scout Camp, Calverton.

The festival first launched in 2019 at Matlock and ran last year in Calverton, with this year’s event being its third instalment.

The organisers behind the festival are landlord Dave Drury and landlady Colleen Drury.

The Nah Then festival organisers, Siobhan Staniforth, Andrew Hawkins, and Colleen and Dave Drury, are seen jumping for joy at the sold-out festival.

Along with Warsop musician Andrew Hawkins, and Siobhan Staniforth, the Black Market's manager.

The organisers sold over 400 tickets and raised £450 for The Little Ted foundation.

The foundation aims to provide getaways in Snowdonia, in Wales, for families with a seriously ill child or bereaved families following the loss of a seriously ill child.

Financial support with costs linked to seriously ill children and their hospital stays may also be provided.

Drone footage was captured at the festival by Richard Wise.

Siobhan, aged 37, said: “The bar side of our business had been involved in festivals for years.

"We would often put on a bar at a range of festivals, to provide some support.

"We also provided the bar at Warsop carnival this year.

"And we continually raise funds for charities.

Supersonic Queen, a headline act at the festival, entertained the crowd.

“However, a few years back, we decided to do it all ourselves.

"From organising, ticket sales, providing music and entertainment – we wanted to launch our own festival.

"Using our experience and skills to bring something to the wider community.

"Mark Woolley and team – our contacts on the Sherbrooke site have been fantastic.

A poster has been shared by organisers featuring dates for next year's Nah Then festival.

"We had over 20 live acts and over 20 stalls from small businesses to charities.

"There was a bit of everything at the festival, including yoga and food vendors.

"I have four children myself, so to bring them to something like this is amazing.

"I just love to think that other children and families are making memories by camping and experiencing music and the creative community in such a way.

"It is special to be involved in such a grassroots event and supporting people.

"Whether that is artists on the stage, businesses on the stalls or fundraising for local charities."

Gabrielle Moran, volunteer at Sharewear – a charity aiming to alleviate clothing poverty, had a stall at the festival.

She said: “We provide clothing, footwear, and bedding, free of charge to those in need.

“Our talented crafting volunteer Shakers (Sharewear makers) use donated and recycled material to make beautiful items for sale to the public.

“We raised just over £270, and had conversations with lots of people about the hidden issue of clothing poverty.

“The music was amazing, and the other stall holders, and festival-goers were truly fabulous.

“Small grassroots festivals like Nah Then are perfect for a charity such as ours, that is delivering support on the front line to the most vulnerable in society.

"I hope we can do it all again next year.”

The organisers will host a winter weekender in Warsop, called ‘Nah Then That’s What I Call Star Bothering’ at the Black Market live music venue on December 2 and 3.

The Nah Then festival will return next year on July 28 and 29.