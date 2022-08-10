Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he is unlikely to complete any deals before Saturday's tough trip to Leyton Orient.

Stags are already without James Perch and Kieran Wallace as well as young George Cooper and Lucas Akins pulled up with an issue in the pre-match warm-up on Tuesday night before the 2-1 Carabao Cup loss to Derby County.

Stags also had Jordan Bowery sent off in that and have a few others nursing injuries too.

Nigel Clough - chasing one more new face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his unavailable list for Orient, boss Nigel Clough said: “We will have to count them up and see. Obviously Lucas we will have to see how he is in the next few days.

“There were a few tackles on Tuesday– Georg Maris got a whack near the end.

“Hiram Boateng couldn't come on with his ankle and hamstring. Hopefully he will be all right for Saturday.

“Oatesy (Rhys Oates) did 20 minutes with his ankle and should be fine.

“There is no transfer news at the moment but ideally we are trying to get one in.

“When young George Cooper is fit and a couple of others are not far off – James Perch and Kieran Wallace, then James Gale and Owen Mason will go out on loan and we might just try to get one in before Saturday while we have injuries. But it is unlikely it will be before Saturday.”

Stags head for the capital on what is likely to be one of the hottest weekends of the year as another heatwave heads towards Britain.

“It is going to be hot. I have seen the weather forecast says 33 degrees which will probably feel like 38 or 39 within a stadium,” he said.

“So I hope we can get some energy back and the lads will be doing next to nothing between now and then, especially because of the heat, and we hope Orient have had as tough a cup game as we have had this week.

“Quinny (veteran Stephen Quinn)certainly struggles in the heat and we will be using the five subs again if needed.

“We have a good idea of who is playing. We pick the team backwards sometimes. You pick the team for Saturday and then you work backwards to midweek – who needs a game and who can play.

“Anthony Hartigan was very good for 45 minutes, but it was his first football for three months so he probably won't start.

“Jordan affects that with his sending-off if he is going to be suspended. We will try to juggle it around as best we can.”

Clough believes Orient will be among this season's promotion frontrunners.

“I think they will be one of the teams who will be there or thereabouts,” he said.

“Gary (Crosby) went to see them last week. They started improving significantly at the end of last season. That set the tone and I think they will be one of the teams that will be up there.

“They have had a good start with two wins so it will be a good test for us.

“Richie Wellens got them playing in a certain way for a couple of months at the end of last season in a certain formation. They like passing it around and dominating the ball like his teams generally do. And being at home they will be on the front foot.”

But Orient will also be aware of Mansfield's remarkable 2022.

“Some stats have come out that say we are one of the best teams at winning the ball back in the opposition half and I think we are joint second in the number of league wins in 2022,” said Clough.