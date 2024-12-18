Chad review of 2024: A look back at the year's news stories from across the Mansfield area

1 . The Blue Bell fire

A fire broke out at The Blue Bell pub on Mansfield Road in Sutton, which was reported to the police at 2.48pm on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The presence of multiple fire engines led to significant traffic disruptions in the area, resulting in closures on Mason Street, Mansfield Road, and the junctions with Hill Crescent and Skegby Road. The pub was considered the oldest surviving building in this part of Sutton, with documented references indicating it has been an inn since as early as 1822. Photo: Brian Eyre