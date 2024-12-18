Chad review of 2024: A look back at the year's news stories from across the Mansfield area

In 2024, we reported on several stories from across the community, including devastating fires, events and exhibitions, fundraising efforts and campaigns.
We also covered significant political changes in the region, such as the historic election of an East Midlands Mayor in May and the appointment of a new MP for Mansfield in July.
Here is your 2024 in review…
1. The Blue Bell fire
A fire broke out at The Blue Bell pub on Mansfield Road in Sutton, which was reported to the police at 2.48pm on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The presence of multiple fire engines led to significant traffic disruptions in the area, resulting in closures on Mason Street, Mansfield Road, and the junctions with Hill Crescent and Skegby Road. The pub was considered the oldest surviving building in this part of Sutton, with documented references indicating it has been an inn since as early as 1822. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Inner Wheel celebrated 100 years
Inner Wheel district 22 celebrated 100 years of the association at Hostess Restaurant in Mansfield on January 10. The event was attended by over 150 members from 17 clubs in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Pictured: Di Hylton, Di Sardesai, Judith Rosser, Rachel Cooper and District Chair, Mary Hind. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Cowboy builder concerns
In January, the local building company Huws Gray stepped up to offer donated materials to a family in Forest Town. This family claims they were left disappointed by 'cowboy' builders after investing over £70,000 of their savings in an extension. The photo features homeowner Keith Newell alongside Joanna Simpson from Huws Gray. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. 90th birthday for Stags fan
Keith Painter, who was born on January 30, 1934, is now in a wheelchair and uses a whiteboard to communicate following his motor neurone disease diagnosis, celebrated his 90th birthday at Berry Hill Park Care Home earlier this year. Here is Keith Painter with Michal Kasinowicz and Gary Shaw from Mansfield Town community trust. Photo: Brian Eyre
