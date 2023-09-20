Chad readers weigh in after closing dates announced for Mansfield and Sutton Wilko stores
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wilko is set to close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed.
The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.
The high street stalwart, founded in the 1930s, started its closure process last week after falling into administration last month.
The Sutton and Mansfield branches of the company are included in the numbers set to close next week after a rescue bid from billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, failed to keep 300 of the stores open.
Your Chad announced the store closures after a country-wide list was issued by firm administrators, PwC.
Wilko on High Street, Sutton, will close on Wednesday, September 27.
Mansfield’s Wilko on Clumber Street will close on Friday, September 29.
Following the news, Chad readers – many being Wilko customers and staff – were quick to share their thoughts on your Chad’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mansfieldchad.
Gail Bailey, who works at the Sutton store, said: “It has been such a pleasure working at the Sutton store.
“All the staff are amazing, friendly and our last few days will be quite emotional, but bring on.
“The laughs and tears. Thank you to the amazing customers we’ve had over the years.”
Kate Allsop, a customer from Mansfield, said: “More people out of work. It's a crime.
“Wilko was the best shop where you could get most things other than food.
“Plus their own brands where a lot cheaper than many supermarkets.
“How long will that building be left derelict? Or will we have nail bars, hairdressers and more cafes and charity shops?
“The government have stolen Wilko like they have other good places.”
Natalie Dring said: “Really sad. Hope everyone finds a job soon. Sending best wishes to all affected.”
And Matt Marsden urged customers not to “hound the staff” with questions during the next few days, and instead said customers should allow them to “enjoy” their final shifts together.
It is not yet known what will happen to the Mansfield and Sutton buildings after their closure.