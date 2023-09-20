Proud Mansfield school battles through renovation work to earn ‘Good’ rating
Intake Farm Primary, which has 209 children on its books, is in the middle of a major renovation project, with new roofs and ceilings being installed at what is a listed building, constructed in 1957.
The work started in January and is not expected to be finished until next summer, forcing some classes into portable buildings outside and robbing the school of a large part of its field and playground.
However, despite all this, Intake Farm earned its third consecutive ‘Good’ rating after an inspection in June and was lauded by Ofsted as “a school where everyone feels welcome”.
Andrea Mabbott, the school’s business manager, said: “Considering we are in the process of renovation and roofing works, we feel so proud of the children, staff and parents to remain a ‘Good’ school.
"We have also faced the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the head teacher, the senior leadership team and the staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the best education for the children.
"The Ofsted report reflects amazing credit on the school. The children have been squeezed and squeezed, yet they have adapted so well.”
Head Julian Fieldwick said: “We could not be happier with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection.
"It’s all down to brilliant teamwork – from our wonderful children, great staff, supportive governors and parents and carers. We look forward to our next steps in the development of the school.”
The inspectors’ report said pupils enjoy going to the Armstrong Road school and “speak warmly about their teachers”. The youngsters were “polite and kind”, behaved well and knew that bullying was unacceptable.
The children valued roles on the pupil council and enjoyed a wide range of clubs within school. They also raised money for charities and “learned how to be good citizens”.
Intake Farm was praised for its “ambitious curriculum”, its “real culture of reading”, which was a priority, its well-trained staff and its support for youngsters with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND). Feedback from parents was also positive.
The only two criticisms by inspectors were that “too many pupils are persistently absent from school” and that “a small number of subjects are not yet fully planned and sequenced”.