Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Intake Farm Primary, which has 209 children on its books, is in the middle of a major renovation project, with new roofs and ceilings being installed at what is a listed building, constructed in 1957.

The work started in January and is not expected to be finished until next summer, forcing some classes into portable buildings outside and robbing the school of a large part of its field and playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite all this, Intake Farm earned its third consecutive ‘Good’ rating after an inspection in June and was lauded by Ofsted as “a school where everyone feels welcome”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thumbs up from head teacher Julian Fieldwick and children at Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield as they celebrate a rating of 'Good' from education watchdog, Ofsted.

Andrea Mabbott, the school’s business manager, said: “Considering we are in the process of renovation and roofing works, we feel so proud of the children, staff and parents to remain a ‘Good’ school.

"We have also faced the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the head teacher, the senior leadership team and the staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the best education for the children.

"The Ofsted report reflects amazing credit on the school. The children have been squeezed and squeezed, yet they have adapted so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head Julian Fieldwick said: “We could not be happier with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection.

Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield, which has been given a 'Good' rating by education watchdog Ofsted. (PHOTO: Submitted)

"It’s all down to brilliant teamwork – from our wonderful children, great staff, supportive governors and parents and carers. We look forward to our next steps in the development of the school.”

The inspectors’ report said pupils enjoy going to the Armstrong Road school and “speak warmly about their teachers”. The youngsters were “polite and kind”, behaved well and knew that bullying was unacceptable.

The children valued roles on the pupil council and enjoyed a wide range of clubs within school. They also raised money for charities and “learned how to be good citizens”.

Head teacher Julian Fieldwick, who says he "could not be happier" about Ofsted's verdict on Intake Farm Primary School. (PHOTO: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intake Farm was praised for its “ambitious curriculum”, its “real culture of reading”, which was a priority, its well-trained staff and its support for youngsters with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND). Feedback from parents was also positive.