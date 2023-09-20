News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Proud Mansfield school battles through renovation work to earn ‘Good’ rating

A school in Mansfield has been praised for battling through adversity to earn a ‘Good’ rating from the education watchdog, Ofsted.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Intake Farm Primary, which has 209 children on its books, is in the middle of a major renovation project, with new roofs and ceilings being installed at what is a listed building, constructed in 1957.

The work started in January and is not expected to be finished until next summer, forcing some classes into portable buildings outside and robbing the school of a large part of its field and playground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, despite all this, Intake Farm earned its third consecutive ‘Good’ rating after an inspection in June and was lauded by Ofsted as “a school where everyone feels welcome”.

Thumbs up from head teacher Julian Fieldwick and children at Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield as they celebrate a rating of 'Good' from education watchdog, Ofsted.Thumbs up from head teacher Julian Fieldwick and children at Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield as they celebrate a rating of 'Good' from education watchdog, Ofsted.
Thumbs up from head teacher Julian Fieldwick and children at Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield as they celebrate a rating of 'Good' from education watchdog, Ofsted.
Most Popular

Andrea Mabbott, the school’s business manager, said: “Considering we are in the process of renovation and roofing works, we feel so proud of the children, staff and parents to remain a ‘Good’ school.

"We have also faced the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the head teacher, the senior leadership team and the staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the best education for the children.

"The Ofsted report reflects amazing credit on the school. The children have been squeezed and squeezed, yet they have adapted so well.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head Julian Fieldwick said: “We could not be happier with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection.

Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield, which has been given a 'Good' rating by education watchdog Ofsted. (PHOTO: Submitted)Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield, which has been given a 'Good' rating by education watchdog Ofsted. (PHOTO: Submitted)
Intake Farm Primary School in Mansfield, which has been given a 'Good' rating by education watchdog Ofsted. (PHOTO: Submitted)

"It’s all down to brilliant teamwork – from our wonderful children, great staff, supportive governors and parents and carers. We look forward to our next steps in the development of the school.”

Read More
Mansfield school caps 'long journey' of improvement with rich praise from Ofsted

The inspectors’ report said pupils enjoy going to the Armstrong Road school and “speak warmly about their teachers”. The youngsters were “polite and kind”, behaved well and knew that bullying was unacceptable.

The children valued roles on the pupil council and enjoyed a wide range of clubs within school. They also raised money for charities and “learned how to be good citizens”.

Head teacher Julian Fieldwick, who says he "could not be happier" about Ofsted's verdict on Intake Farm Primary School. (PHOTO: Submitted)Head teacher Julian Fieldwick, who says he "could not be happier" about Ofsted's verdict on Intake Farm Primary School. (PHOTO: Submitted)
Head teacher Julian Fieldwick, who says he "could not be happier" about Ofsted's verdict on Intake Farm Primary School. (PHOTO: Submitted)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Intake Farm was praised for its “ambitious curriculum”, its “real culture of reading”, which was a priority, its well-trained staff and its support for youngsters with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND). Feedback from parents was also positive.

The only two criticisms by inspectors were that “too many pupils are persistently absent from school” and that “a small number of subjects are not yet fully planned and sequenced”.

Related topics:OfstedMansfield