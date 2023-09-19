Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilko is set to close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed.

The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilko's store in Sutton is to close, it was confirmed today. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)

The Sutton and Mansfield branches of the company are included in the numbers set to close next week after a rescue bid from billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, failed to keep 300 of the stores open.

Wilko on High Street, Sutton, will close on Wednesday, September 27.