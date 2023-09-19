Mansfield and Sutton Wilko stores set to close this September
Wilko is set to close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed.
The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.
The high street stalwart, founded in the 1930s, started its closure process last week after falling into administration last month.
Around 124 stores will have closed by the end of this week after 52 downed shutters for the final time last week.
The Sutton and Mansfield branches of the company are included in the numbers set to close next week after a rescue bid from billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, failed to keep 300 of the stores open.
Wilko on High Street, Sutton, will close on Wednesday, September 27.
Mansfield’s Wilko on Clumber Street will close on Friday, September 29.