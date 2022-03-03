Census reveals number of Ukrainian-born people leaving in Mansfield and Ashfield

The Official of National Statistics has decided to release information early from the yet-to-be-published 2021 Census, to help local authorities give ‘targeted communications and support to communities most impacted by the effects of the invasion’.

An ONS spokeman said: “To support and inform the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have been able to use preliminary counts from Census 2021, the most up-to-date data available, to help local and national emergency response planners who need to understand communities across England and Wales.“This could help targeted communications and support to communities most impacted by the effects of the invasion.

“Having the most comprehensive data available is necessary to ensure central government and local authorities have the most accurate picture of the populations which may be affected.

An Ukrainian soldier walks away from a camp fire at a frontline, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022.

“All data have been anonymised and aggregated so no individuals are identifiable and no counts of less than 20 have been published.”

The figures show there are 37,530 people living in England and Wales who were born in Ukraine, alongside 53,120 who were born in Russia. There are also 703,390 people from Poland, 156,540 from Lithuania, 83,420 from Latvia, 51,990 from Moldova, 9.510 from Estonia and 6,150 from Belarus.

In Mansfield, the figures are: People born in Poland, 3,350; Latvia, 980; Lithuania 360; Ukraine, 40; Russia, 40; and Moldova, 30.

In Ashfield, it is: Poland, 1,260; Latvia, 260; Lithuania 230; and Russia, 30.

In Bolsover, the figures are: Poland, 1,660, Latvia, 70; and Lithuania, 70.

