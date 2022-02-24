It follows Russia’s large-scale military attack on Ukraine, its southern neighbour, on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, today (Thursday).

Ukrainian military infrastructure was attacked across the country as Russian convoys entered from all directions. Sirens went off in the capital Kyev and traffic built up as people desperately attempted to flee the area.

In Mansfield, Mayor Andy Abrahams said “My comment, as leader of the Labour group, is that it is an extremely depressing and worrying time and our heart and minds go out to the Ukrainian people and their relatives and friends abroad and those who have settled in our district.“This is an outrageous abuse of power by a Putin and of great concern for all of us who value democracy and freedom of choice.We must unite to support the Ukrainian people in the best way we can, freeze Russian assets, clear out Russian Oligarchs from our financial institutions and the global economy and work with our NATO Allies to target sanctions that will hit Russia the hardest.Ashfield MP Lee Anderson condemned the action on Facebook, saying: "This is awful. Putin has lied through his back teeth and now innocent people may die including children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The invasion began this morning

“The PM is holding a COBRA meeting right now. My view is we should be much more robust with the sanctions to punish Putin. Russian people do not want this war, neither does anyone else. Feel free to let me know your thoughts. My prayers are with the people of Ukraine.”

A Nottinghamshire County Council cross party response from Councillor Ben Bradley MP, Councillor Kate Foale and Councillor Jason Zadrozny reads:"On behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, elected members unanimously condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russian Government and express our horror at the disregard for human life, national sovereignty, and the international rule of law.This council stands with the people of Ukraine and their friends and relatives living in Nottinghamshire. This is an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation by a rogue state. The people that will suffer the most will be civilians on both sides.“We express our unity and support for the democratically elected Government and the people of Ukraine and call on the UK Government and its NATO allies to offer the maximum possible support, humanitarian aid and military support for the Ukrainian people."

Council Zadrozny, who is also leader of Ashfield District Council, and has family links to Eastern Europe through his Polish grandparents, who experienced the atrocities of the Second World War, had said earlier, “He could only imagine the terror in the hearts of the Ukrainian people at this time.”

MP Ben Bradley had earlier shared on his social media Boris Johnson’s outrage at the violence.

The Prime Minister had said: “I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy [the Ukraine president] to discuss next steps.”

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.

Mr Johnson addressed the UK earlier, saying “a vast invasion” was underway by Russia by “land, sea and by air." The “wanton and reckless act of aggression” was described as a “catastrophe for our continent.”

He will address Parliament later today, outlining Britain’s response, speak to G7 leaders and is calling for an urgent meeting of NATO leaders

In the East Midlands there are an estimated 2000 residents born in Russia, of which 1000 have Russian nationality, an estimated 3000 born in the Ukraine, and 2000 with Ukrainian nationality.