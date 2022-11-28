Cat charity's shock after finding 'dumped' cat and kittens in Mansfield skip

Mansfield Adoption Centre, a branch of the UK charity Cats Protection, on Mansfield Road, was established in 1996 and has been a focus for cat lovers in the area ever since.

The centre currently has 15 pens for rescued cats and a long waiting list of more than 100 cats in need of a forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Holt, Adoption Centre Manager, said she fears the figure may be even higher as many cat owners are in urgent need of support and have said they cannot afford to wait any longer.

Ru and Paul were rescued from a Mansfield skip.

The branch has issued a stark plea to cat owners to not dump cats in the street, after rescuing an abandoned cat and two kittens from a skip behind Subway on Leeming Street, Mansfield.

The tom cat – now named Danny La Rue – and two kittens – Ru and Paul – are being cared for at the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane said: "I would like to let people know that we can provide support for those who are wanting to re-home their cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny La Rue

“We can offer a range of support for people in all different kinds of circumstances, so they do not feel like they have to just abandon their cats like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, we were alerted to one cat and two kittens who had been dumped in a skip behind Subway in Mansfield.

“They were found by a member of the public who contacted us to see if we could help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One kitten was in a carrier bag and the other had made its way into the wheel arch of a nearby car.

“This is a heartbreaking situation but the cat and kittens are in good shape and have joined our residents at the centre, all in need of a forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a self-funding centre and responsible for all our veterinary and running costs.

“All donations are vital to take care of the cats in our care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad