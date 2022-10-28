Nine purr-fect moggies who helped mark National Black Cat Day in Mansfield

In a Facebook post, the Mansfield Cat Protection branch, said: “It’s National Black Cat Day and we’d love to see some pictures of your monochrome moggies!

“Did you know Cats Protection created National Black Cat Day in 2011?

“Statistics back then showed that black and black and white cats took an average of seven days longer to be adopted.

“11 years later, on average, black cats now spend a similar time in care as any other cat.”

Followers were quick to share adorable photos of their black cats, many having been re-homed from the Mansfield branch.

Super adorable 'Ahsoka' shared by the Mansfield branch.

We love Roo Roo was adopted from Cats Protection nine years ago.

Happy Halloween Chase was adopted from the Mansfield branch this year by Jake Marriott and family.

Happy in her 'furever' home Mitsy was adopted from the Mansfield branch five years ago.