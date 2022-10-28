Nine purr-fect moggies who helped mark National Black Cat Day in Mansfield
We’re litter-ly in love with these paw-some snaps social media users shared with Mansfield’s cat protection branch to mark National Black Cat Day (October 27).
By Phoebe Cox
8 minutes ago
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 9:55am
In a Facebook post, the Mansfield Cat Protection branch, said: “It’s National Black Cat Day and we’d love to see some pictures of your monochrome moggies!
“Did you know Cats Protection created National Black Cat Day in 2011?
“Statistics back then showed that black and black and white cats took an average of seven days longer to be adopted.
“11 years later, on average, black cats now spend a similar time in care as any other cat.”
Followers were quick to share adorable photos of their black cats, many having been re-homed from the Mansfield branch.
