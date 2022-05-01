Caring men wanted by Mansfield Woodhouse firm for ‘rewarding job’

Nationally, men make up about 15 per cent of the frontline workforce in home care – but this is something Respectful Care, based on Park Road, wants to change.

It is launching a campaign to recruit more men into the sector, highlighting the work of some of its own carers, to show ‘men can care too’.

Client relationship manager Adam Clements, who started as a carer, said: “This is such a rewarding job. You have to treat people with dignity, kindness, and respect.

Male carers, from left, Ben Shaw, Adam Clements, and Mark Cohen.

“Helping people to live independently is such a different job from the norm, but I think you’ll find it is so much better, because it really is about people.”

Carer Mark Cohen is a former IT manager, but after caring for his grandmother, he decided it was time for a job change.

He said: “I’ve had lots of positive comments from people, and family, about the change.

“It’s a rewarding job and it’s great to see people’s perceptions of the sector are changing.”

Teacher-turned-carer Ben Shaw said: “There has historically been a stigma about men in care, particularly about the personal care of the older generation and female clients, but that is changing.

“We find sometimes people can be unsure about having a male carer to begin with, but when they see you can do the job with care and compassion, they soon welcome you.”