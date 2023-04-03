News you can trust since 1952
Big-hearted bikers zoom into Mansfield to deliver 2,300 Easter eggs for disadvantaged children

More than 500 bikers rode into Mansfield as part of an annual event to deliver Easter eggs to those less fortunate this weekend.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

The Easter egg run event, now in its 42nd year, saw 580 generous bikers from across the county riding from Nottingham’s Forest Recreation Ground to Mansfield Fire Station on Rosemary Street.

On arrival at the station, the motorcyclists donated a total of 2,340 Easter eggs for disadvantaged children and those with additional needs across Nottinghamshire.

Refreshments and trade stands were also on hand at the station, along with the chance for residents to have a tour around Mansfield Fire Museum.

Bikers arriving in Mansfield. Photo: Paul Horton.
Paul Horton, on behalf of the museum, said: “We always open the museum so bikers and members of the public can learn about the history of firefighting.

“It’s something we do to support the event and it’s nice for people to come and have a look around.”

The event, which is facilitated by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, relies on bikers from across the county who volunteer to take part each year.

Organiser Tim Marston said: “Thank you so much everyone for attending – your continued support and generosity is very humbling.

Team members at Mansfield Fire Station pictured with bikers in Easter fancy dress. Photo: Paul Horton.
“Not only does the egg run give a massive boost to some of our county’s disadvantaged children, it also aims to promote safer motorbike riding.

“What an amazing biker community we have within Nottinghamshire.”

The thousands of eggs will be now distributed to hospitals, Surestart centres, children’s homes, children with special needs and those living with foster parents.

Some of the hundreds of bikers entering Mansfield. Photo by Philip Mitchell.
Thousands of Easter eggs were donated by the bikers. Photo: Paul Horton.
Crowds gathered after the arrival of the bikes at Mansfield Fire Station. Photo: Paul Horton.
Bikes and scooters of all shapes and sizes took part in the run. Photo: Philip Mitchell.
Many bikers wore fancy dress. Photo: Paul Horton.
Riders from Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes also took part in the event.
Each rider carried Easter eggs to donate.
Biker bunnies at Mansfield Fire Station. Photo: Paul Horton.
A grand total of 2,340 Easter eggs were collected. They will now be distributed to children across Notts. Photo: Paul Horton.
