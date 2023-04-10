The camera is among a number of measures the council is taking to “ensure the cemetery is respected and well-maintained”.

Council community safety officers have been working with police to deal with anti-social and criminal behaviour at the cemetery, with daily patrols taking place.

The council said fixed penalty notices and a £100 fine will be issued to anyone witnessed leaving dog mess or litter.

The new CCTV camera in Sutton Cemetery.

Paul Parkinson, council executive director of operations, said: “We have acted to address visitors’ concerns regarding anti-social and criminal behaviour taking place at Sutton Cemetery.

“We are committed to making the cemetery a place that families and loved ones are happy to visit.