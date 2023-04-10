News you can trust since 1952
Camera installed at Ashfield cemetery after reports of crime

Ashfield Council has installed a CCTV camera in Sutton Cemetery after reports of anit-social and criminal behaviour taking place.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read

The camera is among a number of measures the council is taking to “ensure the cemetery is respected and well-maintained”.

Council community safety officers have been working with police to deal with anti-social and criminal behaviour at the cemetery, with daily patrols taking place.

The council said fixed penalty notices and a £100 fine will be issued to anyone witnessed leaving dog mess or litter.

The new CCTV camera in Sutton Cemetery.The new CCTV camera in Sutton Cemetery.
Paul Parkinson, council executive director of operations, said: “We have acted to address visitors’ concerns regarding anti-social and criminal behaviour taking place at Sutton Cemetery.

“We are committed to making the cemetery a place that families and loved ones are happy to visit.

“We are determined to crack down on instances of anti-social or criminal behaviour taking place there so the cemetery can provide a place of peaceful reflection without being spoilt by a minority of people with no respect.”