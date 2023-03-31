Ashfield Council said the children’s section of the cemetery has seen trees removed to stop leaves and branches falling on graves, while slate has been added to the ground around the graves which was previously becoming flooded and crosses have been ordered to be placed on the unmarked graves.

Lisa Angell, who daughter Alysha was buried in the cemetery, has launched a Crowdfunding page to raise £1,000 to improve the cemetery.

She wrote: “The cemetery over the years has been maintained very poorly, the children’s graves have been victims of theft, dog fouling, and low maintenance so where these graves was grassed and looked nice and bright they soon became boggy, muddy, wet, dark and disgusting. Many parents no longer visit their child’s grave because of this and this has a huge effect on their mental health.

Improvments are under way at Sutton Cemetery.

"Many parents have complained to the council over the year and are always given broken promises and the situation just gets worse.”

“In your lifetime as a parent the one thing unimaginable is to lose a child, that is bad enough until you visit Sutton Cemetery then your nightmare becomes even worse.”

The council said further cemetery improvements are planned throughout April, including a deep clean and the replanting of flower beds, while its community safety team has been working closely with the police to deal with the instances of anti-social and criminal behaviour place at the cemetery – a council employee witnessed a drug deal taking place, which led to the police making arrests.

The council has since secured two CCTV cameras, one which will be installed at the bottom of the cemetery early next week, and one at the entrance in the next few weeks, to tackle anti-social or criminal behaviour. New CCTV signage will be going up alongside the cameras over the next couple of weeks.

The council said all six bins are being replaced and there are plans in place to resurface the paths and to install new higher kerbs to prevent people driving over the grass.

The council has also undertaken a public consultation over plans to close the Jubilee Road entrance in a bid to address the problem of dog fouling – the entrance os popular with dog walkers – with the results to be shared with council leaders for a decision.

Paul Parkinson, council executive director of operations, said “The council has been working with the families who have loved ones buried at Sutton Cemetery and we have acted on their concerns and will continue to work closely with them.

"We have plans for future improvements to ensure that the cemetery, and graves, are respected and maintained to an exceptional level.

“We want Sutton Cemetery to return to being a place of rest that the families can be proud of. We are determined to crack down on any instances of anti-social or criminal behaviour taking place there so that the cemetery can provide a place of peaceful reflection without being spoilt by a minority of people with no respect.”

Jane Gregory, whose son is buried there, has given a cautious welcome to the improvements.

She said “Over a period of time, I’ve had things stolen from my son’s grave, people don’t keep their dogs on a lead and they let them foul where they like and roam round unaided.

“I’ve asked the council to address this and written to MPs to ask them to put signs up and to try to deter them and tell them more action will be taken.

“If they close the Jubilee Road entrance, that’s the most accessible way to my son’s grave, so I will be punished for something other people are doing.

