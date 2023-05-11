Trentbarton bus driver Dennis Dutton and his wife Christine received a hot ticket to the official Coronation Garden Party at the royal home and attended the exclusive event on Wednesday, May 3.

Dennis, who drives the Rainbow One night owl services and is known as ‘Bones’ by colleagues and customers, said it was a day to remember.

He said: “It was great to mix with the other guests. I talked to the Mayor of Cambridge, plus lots of other people – mixed in well with them.

Bus driver Dennis Dutton at Buckingham Palace.

“It was an honour to see the King plus some of the royal family.”

The official event at the palace was one of three garden parties held as part of the celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

It is estimated that about 27,000 cups of tea and 20,000 sandwiches were consumed at each party.

Dennis, from Langley Mill, said: “I really enjoyed the food, it was different to what I normally eat. There was even cake with a royal crown on it.

Dennis captured this photo of the new King as he greeted the crowds at the party.

“Brass bands were playing and we sat by the lake enjoying a nice royal coffee. It was a brilliant day out and what a privilege to be invited.”

Dennis received the royal summons from the Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of King Charles, after Christine nominated her husband for his 43 years of service as a bus driver for Barton Buses and then Trentbarton.

Christine, who has been married to Dennis for 36 years, said she nominated her husband, because she wanted to do something special for him.

Dennis said: “It’s nice for a bus driver to be recognised for their work after more than 40 years of service.

Beefeaters all dressed up for the royal occasion.

“I love my job and I just like to have a laugh with my regular customers.

“Credit to Trentbarton for having me for 43 years and nine months.”

Tom Morgan, Trentbarton’s managing director, said: “We are so pleased for Dennis and for Christine.

Dennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham Palace.