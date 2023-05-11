News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Bus driver 'privileged' to see King Charles at Buckingham Palace coronation party

Bus driver said he was “honoured” to see the new King at Buckingham Palace after attending an exclusive coronation party.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 11th May 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read

Trentbarton bus driver Dennis Dutton and his wife Christine received a hot ticket to the official Coronation Garden Party at the royal home and attended the exclusive event on Wednesday, May 3.

Dennis, who drives the Rainbow One night owl services and is known as ‘Bones’ by colleagues and customers, said it was a day to remember.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It was great to mix with the other guests. I talked to the Mayor of Cambridge, plus lots of other people – mixed in well with them.

Bus driver Dennis Dutton at Buckingham Palace.Bus driver Dennis Dutton at Buckingham Palace.
Bus driver Dennis Dutton at Buckingham Palace.
Most Popular

“It was an honour to see the King plus some of the royal family.”

The official event at the palace was one of three garden parties held as part of the celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is estimated that about 27,000 cups of tea and 20,000 sandwiches were consumed at each party.

Dennis, from Langley Mill, said: “I really enjoyed the food, it was different to what I normally eat. There was even cake with a royal crown on it.

Dennis captured this photo of the new King as he greeted the crowds at the party.Dennis captured this photo of the new King as he greeted the crowds at the party.
Dennis captured this photo of the new King as he greeted the crowds at the party.

“Brass bands were playing and we sat by the lake enjoying a nice royal coffee. It was a brilliant day out and what a privilege to be invited.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dennis received the royal summons from the Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of King Charles, after Christine nominated her husband for his 43 years of service as a bus driver for Barton Buses and then Trentbarton.

Christine, who has been married to Dennis for 36 years, said she nominated her husband, because she wanted to do something special for him.

Dennis said: “It’s nice for a bus driver to be recognised for their work after more than 40 years of service.

Beefeaters all dressed up for the royal occasion.Beefeaters all dressed up for the royal occasion.
Beefeaters all dressed up for the royal occasion.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I love my job and I just like to have a laugh with my regular customers.

“Credit to Trentbarton for having me for 43 years and nine months.”

Read More
Lee Anderson Column: Watching the Coronation was a memory I will treasure for ye...

Tom Morgan, Trentbarton’s managing director, said: “We are so pleased for Dennis and for Christine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham Palace.Dennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham Palace.
Dennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham Palace.

“Dennis has been driving our buses since 1979 and that incredible service deserves this royal recognition.”

Related topics:King CharlesBuckingham Palace