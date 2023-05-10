I took them both for a tour around the place while we caught up. I met John 20 years ago when we both volunteered at Ashfield Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

Getting to show old friends where I work, and seeing how much they enjoy the experience of seeing the history of Parliament, is something I will always enjoy.

I want to thank the many great local businesses who have kindly donated to the male suicide charity I am supporting, Enlighten the Shadows, who are doing fantastic work in trying to raise awareness of the mental challenges men face.

‘It was a day for celebration and for real pride in this country. I have always said that no other country does it better than us and I believe that Saturday demonstrated this,’ says Lee Anderson MP.

AF Switchgear in Huthwaite have contributed £1,000 this week, which was very generous of them and much appreciated.

We also had the local elections this week. As people know, it has been particularly difficult for the Conservatives to target votes across Ashfield because of the size of our team and the funding we have, however I was incredibly proud to see Dawn Justice win her seat in Underwood.

She is a lady of great integrity who I know will work hard for the local community.

Campaigning is a tough gig and people often forget that candidates have full time jobs. I would like to thank all of those who took time out of their day to help us. It is hugely appreciated.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

If you would like to get involved in future elections or know someone who would, please do get in touch.

Watching King Charles III be coronated on Saturday was a memory I will treasure for many years to come. It was a day for celebration and for real pride in this country.

I have always said that no other country does it better than us and I believe that Saturday demonstrated this.

I know that the future of our monarchy has come under greater scrutiny in recent times, which is why it is more important than ever that we stand in defence of our royal family, who contribute so much to our society and economy.

Before heading back to Westminster, I paid a visit to the Huthwaite Hub, a charity very close to my heart.

They were doing a Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday to encourage people to learn new skills and make friends. I am always happy to support this project and will continue to do so.

I helped to set up the charity eight years ago with Geoff Jago Lee and the late Dai James and have seen it go from strength to strength.

Anyone who is looking for a hobby or who would like some company should make a trip to the Huthwaite Hub.

It is definitely a worthwhile experience.

