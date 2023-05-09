News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield's Berry Hill Park coronation event attracted visitors of all ages, including this group of friends, who were delighted to make a toast to the new King.

King Charles' coronation: Mansfield residents enjoy street parties and picnics to celebrate historic occasion

Hundreds of Mansfield residents were happy and glorious as they flocked to Berry Hill Park to celebrate the King’s coronation, while others hosted their very own street parties.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 9th May 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:00 BST

The weather came through to help revellers celebrate at the Berry Hill celebrations on Sunday, May 7.

An afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities, and more was enjoyed by the crowds.

The event, hosted by Mansfield District Council in partnership with Nottinghamshire Music Education Hub and Inspire Culture Learning and Libraries, brought young performers from across the district to the bandstand to provide a platform for local talent, as well as the big sounds from bands such as Top Tier Brass and Pleasley Colliery Brass Band.

Meanwhile, communities elsewhere in Mansfield pulled out the stops for a memorable three-day bank holiday weekend, with street parties, picnics and celebrations galore.

Here are some of your highlights from the King’s coronation celebrations.

Katerina and Eric Roberts flying the flag for the King at Berry Hill's coronation celebrations.

1. Picnic in the park

Katerina and Eric Roberts flying the flag for the King at Berry Hill's coronation celebrations. Photo: Brian Eyre

The King family enjoying the festivities at Berry Hill Park.

2. Coronation day

The King family enjoying the festivities at Berry Hill Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Crowds flocked to Berry Hill Park to hear live music and enjoy a picnic in the sunshine.

3. Long live the King

Crowds flocked to Berry Hill Park to hear live music and enjoy a picnic in the sunshine. Photo: Brian Eyre

Friends, family and neighbours joined together to celebrate the coronation at Berry Hill.

4. Community vibes

Friends, family and neighbours joined together to celebrate the coronation at Berry Hill. Photo: Brian Eyre

