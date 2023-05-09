Hundreds of Mansfield residents were happy and glorious as they flocked to Berry Hill Park to celebrate the King’s coronation, while others hosted their very own street parties.

The weather came through to help revellers celebrate at the Berry Hill celebrations on Sunday, May 7.

An afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities, and more was enjoyed by the crowds.

The event, hosted by Mansfield District Council in partnership with Nottinghamshire Music Education Hub and Inspire Culture Learning and Libraries, brought young performers from across the district to the bandstand to provide a platform for local talent, as well as the big sounds from bands such as Top Tier Brass and Pleasley Colliery Brass Band.

Meanwhile, communities elsewhere in Mansfield pulled out the stops for a memorable three-day bank holiday weekend, with street parties, picnics and celebrations galore.

Here are some of your highlights from the King’s coronation celebrations.

