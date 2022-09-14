Building work ‘suspended’ at proposed Mansfield gym

Thrive Gym was supposed to open in spring – but work has been suspended.

DW closed in August 2020, after the company went into administration, but independent gym chain Thrive pledged it would ‘undergo a stunning transformation’.

A spokesman said at the time: “Thrive will create a new state-of-the-art community health and leisure facility complete with swimming academy.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company originally announced a February opening, but this was later pushed to April, despite some customers saying they had already paid a joining fee.

In May, planning permission for signage at the site was approved by Mansfield Council, but there have been no further updates to your Chad.

While its website – thrivegymuk.co.uk/mansfield – and Facebook page, at fb.com/ThriveGymMansfield, remain in operation, the gym’s Facebook page has only had one post since January.

On June 1, it apologised for processing membership payments too early, saying: “It has come to our attention that your membership Direct Debits have been processed too early. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused, and we will be refunding the amount within the next 10 working days.

“We’re still on with the build and will have a date for the opening soon.”

However, an automatic response to a new email to Thrive said: “Due to suspension of building works at Mansfield Thrive, these mailboxes are no longer monitored.

“If you require any further information or assistance please email [email protected]”