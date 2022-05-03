Long-awaited new Mansfield gym may be step closer to opening as signage approved

Thrive Gym unveiled plans to open in the former DW Sports & Fitness site on St Peter’s Retail Park back in November.

DW closed in August 2020, after the company went into administration – but independent gym chain Thrive has pledged it will ‘undergo a stunning transformation’ before opening this year.

A spokesman said: “Thrive will create a new state-of-the-art community health and leisure facility complete with swimming academy.

Thrive is opening in the former DW Sports & Fitness site in Mansfield.

“We understand this was a hugely popular gym and members were forced to relocate when the DW chain closed.

“We hope some of those members and staff, who unfortunately lost their jobs, will consider returning to see what we have created.

“It will be hugely exciting, no expense is being spared and the facility will be breathtaking.”

The company originally announced a February opening but this was later pushed to April, despite many customers already paying a joining fee.

As it is now May, many residents have expressed concerns about a ‘lack of updates’ regarding the new gym.

The Thrive Gym – Mansfield Facebook page has not posted since January. And a spokesperson for Thrive told the Chad today they had “no news on an opening date just yet, sorry”.

But hope may be on the horizon as a planning application for new signage at the premises has recently been approved by Mansfield District Council.

Further updates when we receive them.

Facilities

The Manchester-based independent company already has gyms in Bolton, Lancashire, and in nearby Rawtenstall.

Thrive said its ambition is to create ‘a chain of independent, non-contract facilities’.

The spokesman said: “Thrive uses state-of-the-art equipment and will include machines from Freemotion, powered by iFit, the world’s leading provider of this type of equipment but, until now, never seen in UK Gyms.

“It means members can ride a bike or go for a run in the gym in Mansfield following an online personal trainer along Everest foothills, or a beach in LA.”

Highlights in Mansfield will include a range of strength training and cardio machines, an ‘expansive free weight area’ and a variety of individual workout stations, as well as studios for pilates, yoga, Zumba, spinning and more.