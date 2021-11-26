Jobs boost as closed gym set to Thrive again as independent chain unveils plans to open

Thrive Gym has unveiled plans to open in the former DW Sports & Fitness site on St Peter’s Retail Park.

DW closed in August 2020, after the company went into administration – but independent gym chain Thrive has pledged it will ‘undergo a stunning transformation’ before opening next year.

A spokesman said: “Thrive will create a new state-of-the-art community health and leisure facility complete with swimming academy.

Thrive is opening in the former DW Sports & Fitness site in Mansfield.

“We understand this was a hugely popular gym and members were forced to relocate when the DW chain closed.

“We hope some of those members and staff, who unfortunately lost their jobs, will consider returning to see what we have created.

“It will be hugely exciting, no expense is being spared and the facility will be breathtaking.

“We aren’t just building a gym, we are building a community hub and having the opportunity to create jobs and new starts for local businesses is key to our vision.”

Independent

The Manchester-based independent company already has a gym in Bolton, Lancashire, with another due to open in a former Kwik Fit store in nearby Rawtenstall in early January, before Mansfield opens in late January/early February.

It is part of Thrive’s ambition to create ‘a chain of independent, non-contract facilities’.

The spokesman said: “Thrive uses state-of-the-art equipment and will include machines from Freemotion, powered by iFit, the world’s leading provider of this type of equipment but, until now, never seen in UK Gyms.

“It means members can ride a bike or go for a run in the gym in Mansfield following an online personal trainer along Everest foothills, or a beach in LA.”

Highlights in Mansfield will include a range of strength training and cardio machines, an ‘expansive free weight area’ and a variety of individual workout stations, as well as studios for pilates, yoga, Zumba, spinning and more.

Thrive operates a no-contract membership scheme – and a special, limited ‘first month free’ membership option is now open to new Mansfield members, who can join for just £9.99.

Thrive Gym is now recruiting staff and would like to hear from fitness professionals and front of house operatives interested in joining – see thrivegymuk.co.uk/mansfield/join-mansfield