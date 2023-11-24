Broxtowe stands up to violence against women by supporting White Ribbon campaign

Representatives from Broxtowe Council including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Broxtowe and communities team, joined partners to raise the White Ribbon flag to show their support for the White Ribbon campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

White Ribbon seeks to raise awareness and change attitudes and behaviours to address violence against women.

Coun Teresa Cullen, Mayor of the Borough said “No one should have to experience domestic abuse and awareness campaigns like White Ribbon are a really important tool in helping to educate and change attitudes to prevent this type of abuse from taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The council is incredibly proud to be a White Ribbon-accredited organisation as part of our wider work to tackle domestic abuse of all kinds.”

White Ribbon flag-rasing in Broxtowe with the mayor, deputy mayor, communities team and partners. Photo: Submitted

Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) is a support and advice charity for women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse, supporting survivors of current and historic domestic abuse at any stage in their journey.

They have received £6,825 in 2023-24 from Broxtowe Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) to support project work such as events and activities in the community focusing on White Ribbon, adult safeguarding and inclusion.

Chris Harris, partnership manager at BWP said: “As a White Ribbon-accredited organisation BWP feels it is important to share the messages all year round, with UKSPF funding to support us this year BWP has been able to do some targeted awareness raising with the local town and parish councils in the run up to White Ribbon Day 2023.