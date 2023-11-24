Broxtowe stands up to violence against women by supporting White Ribbon campaign
White Ribbon seeks to raise awareness and change attitudes and behaviours to address violence against women.
Coun Teresa Cullen, Mayor of the Borough said “No one should have to experience domestic abuse and awareness campaigns like White Ribbon are a really important tool in helping to educate and change attitudes to prevent this type of abuse from taking place.
"The council is incredibly proud to be a White Ribbon-accredited organisation as part of our wider work to tackle domestic abuse of all kinds.”
Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) is a support and advice charity for women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse, supporting survivors of current and historic domestic abuse at any stage in their journey.
They have received £6,825 in 2023-24 from Broxtowe Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) to support project work such as events and activities in the community focusing on White Ribbon, adult safeguarding and inclusion.
Chris Harris, partnership manager at BWP said: “As a White Ribbon-accredited organisation BWP feels it is important to share the messages all year round, with UKSPF funding to support us this year BWP has been able to do some targeted awareness raising with the local town and parish councils in the run up to White Ribbon Day 2023.
"This year’s message #ChangeTheStory has enabled us to have meaningful discussions about what local communities can do to help prevent violence against women and girls.”