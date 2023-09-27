Broxtowe Women’s Project receives £1,500 funding boost from homebuilders
A contribution to Broxtowe Women’s Project was made by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to support the charity’s bespoke services and raising awareness within the local community, helping women to feel empowered so they can live safely, take control of their lives and build brighter futures.
The £1,500 donation was made as part of the housebuilder’s Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, leaving a lasting legacy in the communities in the areas the developer is operating in.
Colette Byrne, CEO of Broxtowe Women’s Project, said: “We were surprised and delighted to hear that Barratt and David Wilson Homes had nominated our charity for this kind donation from the Barratt Foundation.
“It’s really heart-warming when we receive unsolicited donations like this one.
“As a small charity, we truly value any financial support as it allows us to deliver vital specialist services for more women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse in Nottingham.”
Each year, nearly two million people in the UK experience some form of domestic abuse, with 1.3 million – or 8.2 per cent of the population – of those victims being female, according to Touchstone Support.
Broxtowe Women’s Project was set up in January 2001 to provide information and support services for women experiencing domestic abuse, as well as those who have been a victim of it in the past.
The charity’s outreach workers offer information on housing, benefits, police procedures and legal issues and can also refer women to other agencies if more specialist help is required.
Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Broxtowe Women’s Project is such an important charity for many victims of domestic abuse and we’re thrilled to be able to support its valuable work.
“As the country’s largest housebuilder, we are committed to creating a positive legacy. We want to lead the industry not just in the quality of the homes and developments we build, but also in our work with charities and good causes throughout the UK.”
More information about the charity is available on its website at Broxtowe Women’s Project.