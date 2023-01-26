Bright future ahead for Kimberley as businesses react to 'amazing' £20m funding boost

The town will benefit from major investment after the Government announced it was selected to receive £16.5m from the Levelling Up Fund – with extra support from Broxtowe Council bringing the total to £20m.

Businesses and councillors in the area said it was “amazing” news for the town, which they said has been “overlooked” in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bid includes town centre improvements, new industrial units and upgrades to its cycle network.

Beth Hemmings, co-owner of The Oat Shed cafe in Kimberley.

Rumbletums Community Café in the town provides training and work experience for young people with learning disabilities.

Trustee Sarah Rauch said the funding was “massive” for the town.

She said: “Kimberley is often quite overlooked as it is a smaller community.

“I think it’s about time that we were able to get some help.

“The town needs some TLC to make it a place people would like to visit because it has lots to offer.”

As part of the plans, a new business and community hub will be constructed in place of the existing Parish Hall on Newdigate Street, offering co-working and office space for start-ups and small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current football pitch at Digby Street will also be redeveloped into 20 industrial units to allow new businesses to move into Kimberley, driving job creation and economic growth.

A new sports facility at Swingate Farm will be developed in its place, with a new football and cricket pitch.

Meanwhile, a new active travel route will also link up Kimberley with Eastwood, Giltbrook, Phoenix Park Tram Stop and Bennerley Viaduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oat Shed is a cafe in Kimberley with a focus on local produce.

Co-owner Beth Hemmings, aged 25, supported the idea of encouraging more independent businesses in the town.

She said: “I think it’s amazing news, it will really help the area.

“Within a five-mile radius of Kimberley, there aren’t many independents. We are lucky to have the ones we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad