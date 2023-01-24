Nottingham’s Bird & Blend Tea Co store announced that Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) will be its ‘Store Chari-TEA of the Year’ for 2023.

BWP visited Bird & Blend’s Victoria Street store this month to meet with the team and choose their ‘ChariTEA’ tea blend.

All of the profits of sales from the blend will go directly to the charity, which enables women to live independent lives free from domestic abuse.

​Rob Holdroyd, trainee store manager at Bird & Blend Tea Co.

BWP’s CEO Colette Byrne said: “We connected with the wonderful team at Bird & Blend Tea back in November when we reached out to them to support with an event; they were so welcoming and generously supported us.

“After learning more about the work that we do in raising awareness and supporting women and families who have experience domestic abuse, they chose BWP through their fantastic ‘ChariTEA of the Year’ initiative, and we’re absolutely delighted, not just to be selected and supported in this way but for the beginning of what we’re sure will be a very special partnership.”

Rob Holdroyd, trainee store manager at Bird & Blend Tea Co Nottingham, said: “Bird & Blend is on a mission to spread happiness and reimagine tea.

“We’re passionate about supporting causes that are close to our hearts and that help the people and the environment around us.

“BWP are a fantastic example of charities we love to support.

“They’re small, they’re local and they’ll use every penny we raise from the sale of our ‘ChariTEA’ this year to make an incredible difference.”

As well as tea sales, BWP and Bird & Blend Tea Co will work together on fundraising and community initiatives, such as bringing people together for a cuppa.

Broxtowe Women’s Project chose the Nottingham speciali-TEA, Tea From the Hood.

