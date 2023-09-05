News you can trust since 1952
'Brave' Kirkby worker skydives for dementia charity in memory of late nan

A Kirkby worker has completed a charity skydive for Dementia UK, in memory of her grandmother who passed away from the disease earlier this year.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Jade Haseldine, aged 24, a membership consultant at Kirkby Leisure Centre, has raised £1,000 for Dementia UK after skydiving from 3,000 metres in memory of her grandmother.

Jade took on the challenge at Sky Langar, Nottingham, on Saturday, August 26, as a tribute to her nan, who sadly passed away from dementia in February.

Jade, who admitted to being very nervous before the jump, said: “I forced myself to focus on the reason why I was doing this.

Jade, pictured just before her skydive, in Nottingham.Jade, pictured just before her skydive, in Nottingham.
Jade, pictured just before her skydive, in Nottingham.
“I knew I was brave enough to go ahead.

“When we went up to 3,000 metres, I felt sick, nervous and scared. We moved to the edge of the plane ready to go, and then I was looking down and in 600 metres freefall before the parachute opened. It was an unreal experience.

“I can’t explain the feeling I felt afterwards.

“I sat on the ground with my head in my hands crying, knowing I’d just smashed my fears.

Jade has fundraised for Dementia UK.Jade has fundraised for Dementia UK.
Jade has fundraised for Dementia UK.

“That I had done something amazing in memory of my nan, and raised more than I ever thought I would for such an important cause. I made my mum and my family very proud.

“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for their donations.

“Knowing the funds are going to help raise awareness and to support families who provide care to their loved ones suffering from this horrible

disease is an amazing feeling.”

Jade, from Alfreton, continues to raise funds for Dementia UK – her sponsorship link can be found at justgiving.com/fundraising/jade-haseldine

As an employee of Everyone Active, who operate Kirkby Leisure Centre in partnership with Ashfield Council, Jade did the tandem jump as part of

Everyone Active’s campaign to raise funds and awareness for Dementia UK.

The charity supports a network of admiral nurses who provide free, specialist advice, support and understanding to anyone affected by dementia.

Support is provided wherever it is needed through its dedicated helpline, and also at clinics and services throughout the community.

