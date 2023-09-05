News you can trust since 1952
Members lose weight to raise pounds

Members of Mansfield Sandy Lane Slimming World group have got together to lose over 8 stone so they were able to do a parachute jump for charities
By Cheryl BroughtonContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Slimming world consultant Cheryl Broughton had the idea to do a parachute jump to raise money for the charity she runs called Missing Piece which she set up when her son Lewis Crouch died on Peafield Lane, February 2017, when he got hit by a car while on his moped, he was 16. The charity provides memory boxes to Mansfield and Nottingham hospitals, in the boxes are items that could help in those first few days, there are 2 teddies- one for you, one for your child, an ink pad to take a thumb print, a trinket box for a lock of hair and other keepsakes. We also provide counselling within a week, I found I had to wait 9 months after losing Lewis for help. I mentioned in the group that I was going to do a parachute jump and 3 others wanted to jump too - Sheryl Holmes, Ellie Duerden and Rosalyn Gombes.There is a weight restriction so that's where the Slimming World plan came in - I have lost 3 stone 4 and raised £980 for Missing Piece.

Ellie Duerden lost 2 stone 8 and raised £1220 for Sands.

Sheryl Holmes lost 2 stone 2 and raised £530 for the Guide Dogs.

Brave Slimming World members ready to jump out of a plane!Brave Slimming World members ready to jump out of a plane!
Brave Slimming World members ready to jump out of a plane!
Rosalyn Gambos is a slim friend that wanted to jump, raised £1002 for Breast Cancer Research

So we raised £3733 between us and the 3 of us lost 8 stone 4 pounds

Ellie was unable to jump on the same day and did hers a couple of days after.

