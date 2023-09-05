Slimming world consultant Cheryl Broughton had the idea to do a parachute jump to raise money for the charity she runs called Missing Piece which she set up when her son Lewis Crouch died on Peafield Lane, February 2017, when he got hit by a car while on his moped, he was 16. The charity provides memory boxes to Mansfield and Nottingham hospitals, in the boxes are items that could help in those first few days, there are 2 teddies- one for you, one for your child, an ink pad to take a thumb print, a trinket box for a lock of hair and other keepsakes. We also provide counselling within a week, I found I had to wait 9 months after losing Lewis for help. I mentioned in the group that I was going to do a parachute jump and 3 others wanted to jump too - Sheryl Holmes, Ellie Duerden and Rosalyn Gombes.There is a weight restriction so that's where the Slimming World plan came in - I have lost 3 stone 4 and raised £980 for Missing Piece.