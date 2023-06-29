Mansfield MP welcomes national lung screening programme to detect 9,000 more cancers

The programme will focus on those aged 55-74 who are at high risk of lung cancer due to factors such as occupation or smoking history and follows recommendations from the UK National Screening Committee.

This expansion follows an initial targeted pilot programme that took place in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield was chosen, following a long campaign by Coun Bradley, due to both its mining history and high prevalence of smoking.

Coun Ben Bradley, right, with the Lung Screening team. Picture: Coun Ben Bradley

About 35,000 people die and 48,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year. It has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers. This is largely because lung cancer tends to be diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment is much less likely to be effective. When fully rolled out, this new national screening programme will detect about 9,000 more cancers year at an early stage.

As smoking causes 72 per cent of lung cancers, the programme will use a history of smoking from GP records to identify the cohort eligible for screening. Current or former smokers aged 55 to under 75 years will have an initial assessment of their individual lung cancer risk. Anyone assessed as being at high risk will be referred to have a CT scan. They will be reinvited for a further scan every 24 months, until they age out of the programme. Patients will also be signposted to smoking cessation services.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Lung cancer is a terrible disease and is incredibly difficult to diagnose at an early stage due to the lack of symptoms. That is why precautionary screening is so important in the battle against lung cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been lucky in Mansfield to have been previously selected for the early pilot of the lung screening programme. Following the success of this pilot I am pleased to see it expanded nationally.