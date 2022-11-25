Boris Johnson helps Huthwaite haulier fill lorry with items for Ukraine

Former prime minister Boris Johnson joined Taylor’s Transport driver Martin Reams in Enfield, North London, and helped load a lorry full of household supplies and medicine bound for the war-torn country.

Martin has now embarked on a 1,600 mile journey to deliver the load, which also contained beds and medical equipment leftover from the Nightingale Hospitals built during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boris Johnson with one of Taylor’s drivers Martin Reams.

Philomena Stevenson, customer account manager at the company, based on Export Drive, Huthwaite, said: “They are desperate out there, they really are. Boris wanted to highlight and raise awareness of the importance of continuing the aid.

“Ukraine is a massive country and there are some areas that are just going about their daily lives, but the places affected are really hard done to and they’ve just got nothing. No power either – they are desperate for generators at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of the stuff on the trailer we sent will go to Lublin, on the Ukraine/Polish border. From there, they will be taken into Kherson.

“They’ve just won the place back, but they’ve got nothing there – the Russians have stripped the town of everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the lorries bound for Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest load was filled with items collected by charity ICMDA and also contained donations from the Circle Health Group.

Philomena is urging any charities or businesses in the Mansfield area to contact the ICMDA if they can spare any valuable donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There was such an awareness made of it right at the beginning, but everyone has got their own hardships at the moment so this seems to have been put on the backboil. But they really do need more aid.

Big thumbs up from Boris and Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charities don’t need clothes or shoes or anything anymore, it’s mainly medical products, cleaning products and electric generators.”