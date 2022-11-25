Christmas is well and truly on its way in Ashfield as Kirkby becomes the latest town to see its festive lights switched on.

The event, organised by Ashfield Council, took place last night, November 24, on Kirkby Plaza and Ellis Street for an evening of Christmas fun.

Hundreds of families wrapped up in hats and scarves to join the town in its celebrations, which included stage entertainment, funfair rides, face painting – and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

More than 40 stalls were on hand with a range of mouth-watering food and drinks for the chilly evening, and there were plenty of opportunities to kick-start the Christmas shopping.

The sparkling lights will continue to spread happiness and festive cheer in the run-up to Christmas.

Scroll down to see our photos from the event.

1. Kirkby Christmas lights Hundreds turned out to see the switch on of the Christmas lights.

2. Stage entertainment There was plenty of song and dance to bring the festive cheer to Kirkby.

3. On the nice list It was all smiles as Finley and Dale met with the one-and-only Santa.

4. Have you been good this year? Santa waved down to the crowd.