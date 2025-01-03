Blidworth parents welcome first 'beta' baby born at King's Mill Hospital in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Introducing the first 'beta' baby born at King's Mill Hospital this year – baby girl Paisley, who arrived at 12.24am on January 1, 2025.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announced the news of the first baby born in 2025 at Sutton’s King's Mill Hospital on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sherwoodforesthospitals.

Paisley Faye Hibbert, weighing 8lb and 13oz, was welcomed into the world by her parents, Melissa Hayman and Gage Hibbert, from Blidworth.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Welcome to the world, little one.

“From everyone at SFH, a massive congratulations to parents Melissa and Gage.”

The spokesperson added: “We also send our very best wishes to the families of all our New Year's Day arrivals, and a huge thank you to all the staff in maternity and across the trust who are working over the holidays. Happy New Year!”

Children born on or after January 1, 2025, will be known as generation beta, or gen beta.

This generation is projected to make up approximately 13 per cent to 16 per cent of the global population.

This makes Paisley the first ‘beta’ baby born at the hospital.

Commenting on the announcement, Paisley’s mum, Melissa said: “Thank you to everyone across the maternity and birthing unit, everyone was amazing and I couldn’t thank you all enough.

“One massive thank you to Clare who didn’t leave my side my entire labour. I couldn’t have done it without her constant support.”

Here at Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, we want to say a huge congratulations to Melissa and Gage on the birth of baby Paisley.

Readers: Have you welcomed a ‘beta’ baby into your family this year?