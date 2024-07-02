Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bags full of cannabis, cash and a range of drug paraphernalia, were found during a police raid at a house in Blidworth.

The Newark and Sherwood neighbourhood policing team helped execute the warrant at the property, around 9am on Monday, July 1.

This came after police received intelligence that the house on Chaworth Street, Blidworth, had potential links to the supply of drugs.

Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers joined the team as part of the operation, which resulted in two suspects being detained.

Bags full of cannabis, cash and a range of drug paraphernalia were also seized from inside the address by police.

A 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply cannabis.

Sergeant Christian Hurley, of the Newark and Sherwood neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are well aware of the damage drugs can cause to communities, which is why we look to target those we suspect of supplying them.

“Tackling drugs supply is a longstanding policing priority for the Newark and Sherwood neighbourhood policing team and is an issue we know our residents care about too.

“Intelligence-led warrants like the one executed in this incident provide a great opportunity for us to investigate reports of potential drug activity.

“Anyone thinking of trying to deal drugs in Newark and Sherwood should expect a robust response from our policing teams. Put simply, this will not be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.