Photos: Here is a handful of history behind landmarks across the Mansfield area

Discover the historical landmarks in the Mansfield area, from remnants of the past to beautiful nature spots…
Can you think of any others?
1. Mansfield viaduct
Mansfield is known for its historical viaducts, one of which is still in use as a railway line. Built in 1875, the Mansfield Viaduct is an outstanding example of Victorian engineering. It elegantly arches through and above the town, supported by 15 massive arches made of rough-hewn stone. The Grade II listed landmark, which is 240 metres long and 25 metres high, dominates the town’s skyline. At night, all 15 arches, spanning Church Street and Market Street, are floodlit, which turns it into a real local attraction. Photo: LDR
2. King's Mill viaduct
Built around 1817-19 and opened to horse traffic before being updated to a standard gauge railway by the Mansfield & Pinxton Railway, along side Kings Mill Reservoir is of the oldest viaducts in the country. King's Mill viaduct was built by Josiah Jesop in 1817 and was a 'vital' part of life in the town during the 1800s. It is still used today, although not for the railway but as a public walkway. Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. The Major Oak
The Major Oak, situated in the heart of Sherwood Forest, is one of the most famous landmarks in the area and is recognised worldwide. It is the largest oak tree in Britain and is believed to be between 800 and 1,000 years old. According to local folklore, it was Robin Hood's shelter where he and his merry men slept. Photo: Anita Maric / SWNS
4. The Parliament Oak
The Parliament Oak is a veteran tree on Peafield Lane and is said to have been the site for impromptu-parliaments held by King John and King Edward I. Legends linked to the Parliament Oak go as far back as 1212, when King John is said to have quickly convened a parliament there to seek approval for the execution of 28 sons of Welsh chieftains who were being held hostage in Nottingham Castle. The tree is now cared for by the Sherwood Forest Trust. Image by Warsop Old Hall/Old Warsop Society. Photo: Warsop Old Hall
