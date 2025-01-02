Photos: Here is a handful of history behind landmarks across the Mansfield area

4 . The Parliament Oak

The Parliament Oak is a veteran tree on Peafield Lane and is said to have been the site for impromptu-parliaments held by King John and King Edward I. Legends linked to the Parliament Oak go as far back as 1212, when King John is said to have quickly convened a parliament there to seek approval for the execution of 28 sons of Welsh chieftains who were being held hostage in Nottingham Castle. The tree is now cared for by the Sherwood Forest Trust. Image by Warsop Old Hall/Old Warsop Society. Photo: Warsop Old Hall