Blidworth Oaks Primary School takes next steps in becoming an academy school

And Mark Spencer, MP for Sherwood, has welcomed the decision by the Secretary of State for Education, James Cleverly MP.

Mr Spencer is delighted that the Government is delivering on its commitment made in the Schools White Paper.

Mr Spencer said: “I am delighted that Blidworth Oaks Primary School has entered a funding agreement with the Department for Education to become an academy school.

Mark Spencer MP has welcomed the decision by the Secretary of State for Education, James Cleverly MP, to enter a funding agreement with Blidworth Oaks Primary School in Sherwood to allow it to become an academy school.

"This is incredible news both for the teachers and pupils of Blidworth Oaks Primary School, but also for Sherwood.

“To be selected to enter a funding agreement with the Department for Education is a huge step for schools across our constituency, as the Government’s academies programme has been proved to bring about sustained improvements to schools nationwide, and I am sure that our constituency will be no different.

“I welcome the Government’s firm commitment to ensuring that our nation’s children have access to a world-class education.

"I know that the Department for Education will deliver on their enduring commitment to our country’s teachers and pupils by facilitating the sustained improvement of education standards through its academies programme, including at Blidworth Oaks Primary School, that will unleash the unlimited potential of pupils across the country, and our constituency.