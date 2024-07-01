Blidworth defibrillator is a ‘life-saving’ tribute to Mike
and live on Freeview channel 276
Now, almost a year on, his memory has been honoured with a community donation of a defibrillator.
Last week, the community, met with family and friends of Mike to remember him and unveil a commemorative plaque.
Watched from the side-lines were youngest guests, Olivia and Sophia, eight-month-old twins and granddaughters to Mike.
Mike’s widow, Sylvia thanked friends and family for their generous contributions.
She said: “Unfortunately a defibrillator wouldn’t have saved Mike’s life, but we’re confident that this one will help someone else.
“It feels like a fitting tribute to provide this gift for the community in memory of him.
"Mike would be so proud of what we’ve achieved.”
Mike and Sylvia Stubbs moved into Marklew and New Close 12 years ago.
Run by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA), the development is a collection of 30 bungalows in a quiet cul-de sac, offering independent living for older people.
The service, led by scheme manager Nigel Marshall, includes low-level support and emergency assistance.
The unveiling of the plaque was a proud day for Nigel:
He said: “Mike was more than a neighbour – he was a friend.
"We’re so grateful to Sylvia and her family for raising the funds for this defibrillator.
“Thanks also to the local Men in Sheds group for putting the plaque on a beautiful oak backing and for the team at NCHA for installing the defibrillator.”
Led by Sylvia and family, a fundraising event in the village raised a whopping £800.
With Government match-funding – and additional donations from the funeral – the total amount was reached in record time.
The defibrillator at Marklew Close has been registered on the national circuit and will be available to anyone in the local community in the case of an emergency.
Residents, neighbour and friends of Mike all say it is a fitting tribute for a man so fondly remembered.
NCHA design, develop and build homes for all tenures to meet housing need across the East Midlands – visit ncha.org.uk for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.