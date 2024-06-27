Young Mansfield and Ashfied ballet dancers to live the dream in professional production in Nottingham

By John Smith
Published 27th Jun 2024, 18:57 BST
Four young dancers from Mansfield and Ashfield have been chosen to be part of the cast of English Youth Ballet’s (EYB’s) production of Giselle at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal next month.

Isabelle Allen, aged 14, of Selston High School, Emily Blythe, aged 18, of Sutton Community Academy, Clara Carter, aged 11, of St Patrick’s RC Academy, Mansfield and Darcey Poole, aged 11, of the Joseph Whittaker School in Rainworth, were selected in hugely competitive auditions back in April.

They are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals as part of the 95-strong cast that will perform Giselle at the Theatre Royal on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July, 20.

Isabelle and Darcey are both members of the Katie Wright School of Dance in Newthorpe, Emily is a member of the Happy Feet Dance Studio in Mansfield Woodhouse and Clara is a member of the Lisa Gale Theatre School in Mansfield.

The cast of Giselle at Nottingham Theatre Royal will include four dancers from Mansfield and Ashfield, from left: Isabelle Allen, Darcey Poole, Emily Blythe, Clara Carter. Photo: Ben GarnerThe cast of Giselle at Nottingham Theatre Royal will include four dancers from Mansfield and Ashfield, from left: Isabelle Allen, Darcey Poole, Emily Blythe, Clara Carter. Photo: Ben Garner
Emily said: “When I first made the cast, I was overwhelmed and excited from the beginning and couldn’t wait to start at the casting day.

"I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to take part in such a prestigious performance.

"I’m looking forward to the show and the opportunity to dance alongside principal dancers at the EYB and can’t wait for the show week to begin.

"The lessons and opportunities when being taught by the professional teachers is amazing and the critiques given really help to develop you as a dancer."

Darcey, who has been dancing since she was three, said: “I was really excited when they told me I was in and I’m so excited about doing the show.”

Olivia Richards, EYB principal dancer, will be starring as Giselle in the production, said “"I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance challenging and iconic roles and I also teach the young dancers and see them progress.

"The whole experience is one the young dancers will never forget!”

Janet Lewis, EYB director, said: “The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company.

"They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique.

"I am always amazed at how quickly they progress and how positive they are when presented with new challenges.”

