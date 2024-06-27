Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four young dancers from Mansfield and Ashfield have been chosen to be part of the cast of English Youth Ballet’s (EYB’s) production of Giselle at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal next month.

They are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals as part of the 95-strong cast that will perform Giselle at the Theatre Royal on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July, 20.

The cast of Giselle at Nottingham Theatre Royal will include four dancers from Mansfield and Ashfield, from left: Isabelle Allen, Darcey Poole, Emily Blythe, Clara Carter. Photo: Ben Garner

Emily said: “When I first made the cast, I was overwhelmed and excited from the beginning and couldn’t wait to start at the casting day.

"I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to take part in such a prestigious performance.

"I’m looking forward to the show and the opportunity to dance alongside principal dancers at the EYB and can’t wait for the show week to begin.

"The lessons and opportunities when being taught by the professional teachers is amazing and the critiques given really help to develop you as a dancer."

Darcey, who has been dancing since she was three, said: “I was really excited when they told me I was in and I’m so excited about doing the show.”

Olivia Richards, EYB principal dancer, will be starring as Giselle in the production, said “"I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance challenging and iconic roles and I also teach the young dancers and see them progress.

"The whole experience is one the young dancers will never forget!”

Janet Lewis, EYB director, said: “The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company.

"They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique.