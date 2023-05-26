News you can trust since 1952
Birthday celebrations for family-run nursery after 'outstanding' Ofsted report

A day nursery has celebrated its 65th birthday alongside staff, current and former pupils – as the family-run business shared their “delight” after receiving an “outstanding” Ofsted report last month.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th May 2023, 14:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:36 BST

The family-run Brooklyn Day Nursery at Forest House, Derby Road, Annesley, has been running for 65 years.

Initially started by Eric Hall in 1958, he was later joined by his wife Kathleen in 1967, before their daughter Sue took over the business in 2002, on their retirement.

Sue’s daughter Lizzie – one of her 26-year-old triplets – completes the current family unit at the nursery, becoming Brooklyn’s early years’ teacher after studying for her teaching degree on the job.

Staff, current and former children at Brooklyn Day Nursery celebrate its birthday milestone and 'outstanding' Ofsted report.Staff, current and former children at Brooklyn Day Nursery celebrate its birthday milestone and 'outstanding' Ofsted report.
Sue said: “She is an inspirational leader for our curriculum and such a fun teacher for our children and staff.”

Sue’s grandson Oliver – Lizzie’s nephew – is also a “Brooklyn” child.

Sue said: “As you can see, it is a proper family affair.”

Family members - Kathleen Pask, Lizzie Hall and Sue Hall.Family members - Kathleen Pask, Lizzie Hall and Sue Hall.
Family members - Kathleen Pask, Lizzie Hall and Sue Hall.

Despite changing attitutes to childcare over the years, Sue said Brooklyn has maintained “the nursery should always be about the children” as a core ethos.

And the nursery, which has more than 82 places for children aged up to five, has now been rated outstanding by education watchdog Ofsted.

Its newly published report, following a one-day inspection last month, has rated the nursery outstanding in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, for an overall rating of outstanding.

The report says: “Children who attend this welcoming nursery receive the very best start to their care and education.

“Children are confident in their abilities to take and manage calculated risks. Staff place a strong focus on supporting children's communication and language skills.”

"Parents say the nursery is amazing. They talk about the considerable progress their children make and how staff have a wealth of experiences to support children's learning.

“The provider is highly reflective and wants the very best for every child in the nursery.”

Sue said: “This is our second outstanding grading and everyone is delighted and proud to maintain this standard.”

Sue praised colleague Cheryl Allan who started working for her parents 33 years ago and remains at the nursery to this day.

To read the full report, see reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY257355

