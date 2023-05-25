News you can trust since 1952
Countdown begins for return of Mansfield's Party on the Market

The countdown has begun to the return of Party On The Market in Mansfield town centre.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th May 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:04 BST

On Sunday, June 4, the fun will start on West Gate at noon, where revellers will be able to sample some of the street food on offer, alongside family fun fair stalls and music in a dedicated busker area.

Acts set to perform on the main stage, in Market Place, include A Million Dreams performing as The Greatest Showman, The Harry Styles Experience, Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, Jono and Miss Margo Crowd Karaoke, ABBA Fever and headline act, Gareth Gates.

In between each act there will be fun including crowd karaoke, a battle of the bands dance off and plenty of free giveaways.

The crowds at Party on the Market in 2018The crowds at Party on the Market in 2018
An outside family bar will also be on Market Place, serving up refreshing drinks.

The event is being funded by Mansfield Business Improvement District and Mansfield Council.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “There is something for all the family and plenty of free entertainment and activities; let’s kick-start the summer event programme with a day to remember.”

Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive, said: “Our goal is simple, we are aiming to make Mansfield the event capital of Nottinghamshire, and this event is one more step at getting us there.

“Bringing this high level of footfall to the town centre demonstrates how committed all parties are to increase the vibrancy and traffic in the town centre, and acts as a stimulus to give people a reason to get back into the town.”

Road closures will be in place on Leeming Street and West Gate.

