On Sunday, June 4, the fun will start on West Gate at noon, where revellers will be able to sample some of the street food on offer, alongside family fun fair stalls and music in a dedicated busker area.

Acts set to perform on the main stage, in Market Place, include A Million Dreams performing as The Greatest Showman, The Harry Styles Experience, Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, Jono and Miss Margo Crowd Karaoke, ABBA Fever and headline act, Gareth Gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In between each act there will be fun including crowd karaoke, a battle of the bands dance off and plenty of free giveaways.

The crowds at Party on the Market in 2018

An outside family bar will also be on Market Place, serving up refreshing drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being funded by Mansfield Business Improvement District and Mansfield Council.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “There is something for all the family and plenty of free entertainment and activities; let’s kick-start the summer event programme with a day to remember.”

Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive, said: “Our goal is simple, we are aiming to make Mansfield the event capital of Nottinghamshire, and this event is one more step at getting us there.

“Bringing this high level of footfall to the town centre demonstrates how committed all parties are to increase the vibrancy and traffic in the town centre, and acts as a stimulus to give people a reason to get back into the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad