Police investigating after man attacks car with female driver in Annesley

A black Ford Kuga was parked in a layby on Moseley Road, and occupied by a female driver, on Saturday, April 29, at about 5pm.

The car was approached by a white man, aged about 60, of stocky build and with a white beard, who shouted abuse at the driver and kicked the car door.

It is not known if any damage was caused.

Police are investigating after a woman's car was attacked in Annesley

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

The batteries were stolen from some temporary traffic lights on Main Road, Jacksdale, and damage was also caused to Stop/Go signs, between 6pm on Wednesday, April 26, and 6am the following day.

The number plate was stolen from a blue Suzuki motor bike on Chapel Street, Nuncargate, Kirkby, on Thursday, April 27, at about 1pm.

A black Volkswagen Polo, on Rawson Street, Selston, had a nearside wing mirror bent and had three dents put in the side of the car between 6pm on April 27 and 11am the following day.

The chain and padlock to the gates of two industrial units on Welshcroft Close, Kirkby, were cut off between 6pm on Friday, April 28, and 7.30am the following day.

The catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Civic car on The Grove, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse, between 7.30pm on April 28 and 7.30am the following day.

An orange Ford Transit was broken into on Sovereign Gardens, Selston, and the alarm activated on April 29, at about 10.30pm, before the vehicle was seen driving away – nothing was reported stolen.

A white Ford Transit was stolen from outside a house on Maid Marian Avenue, Derby Road, Selston, on Wednesday, May 3, at about 10.45pm,

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has information, CCTV or dashcam footage that would help the police, is asked to email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected]

