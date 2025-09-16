Bennerley Viaduct group taking on epic cycling challenge to support bridge project

A group of 20 cyclists who are members of the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct (FoBV) group has accepted the challenge of a six-day, 384-mile/618km ride, visiting well-known bridges in the west of the country.

The FoBV team will set off from the ‘Iron Giant’ on September 21 on a route that includes stops at Ironbridge, Longdon-on-Tern Aqueduct, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and the Menai Suspension Bridge.

Next come Warrington Transporter Bridge, Castlefield Viaduct in Manchester, Marple Aqueduct and Millenium Walkway, before returning to Bennerley on September 26.

The tour is in support of plans to build an accessible/pedestrian/cyclist bridge over the river Erewash underneath the western end of the viaduct.

Hadley Trueman and Friends of Bennerley Viaduct members are taking on the epic challenge. Photo: Aaron Trueman

Ron Yee, a bridge architect at the University of Kent and an FoBV trustee, has designed the bridge which will be built by some of his students and FoBV volunteers under his supervision.

Ron, who will be part of the peloton on the ride, says that the cost of constructing the bridge will be minimal and the main expense will be on building materials.

The new bridge will re-open the circular walk taking in the western ramp, the deck, the path beneath the structure and the soon-to-be-completed eastern ramp.

The project will also secure the river bank to prevent erosion.

Contributions, small or large, can help to the campaign to meet the funding target to buy sustainable materials for the bridge and river erosion works.

The total cost of the project is estimated at £60,000 and donations can be made at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/iron-to-iron-west-1

Hadley Trueman, FoBV staff member and keen cyclist, will be live on air with Erewash Sound’s breakfast show on Friday, September 19, to promote the Iron to Iron Tour and sponsorship appeal.

To keep up to date with Ron, Hadley and the rest of the peloton on their journey, follow FoBV’s Instagram and Facebook for daily updates.

Hadley said: “As proud custodians of the Bennerley Viaduct we are celebrating other iconic bridges on this tour.

"It also draws attention to our local monument and is a fitting way to raise funds for our proposed river bridge.”

You can watch the start and finish of the tour on the deck of the viaduct.

Access is via the ramp on the Erewash Canal towpath between Awsworth Road, Ilkeston and Bridge Street, Cotmanhay.