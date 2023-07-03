News you can trust since 1952
'Ask the expert' event for Mansfield cat adoption centre this July

A cat rescue and rehoming charity in Mansfield will host an open day for residents, cat owners, and supporters – offering expert advice to curious cat owners.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

Cats Protection’s Mansfield Adoption Centre, off Mansfield Road, Warsop, will host an open day later this month providing cat owners with expertise advice.

The event will run at the site on Monday, July 17, from 10am-2pm

Jane Holt, adoption centre manager, said it would be great to see cat owners come down for the information day.

Jane Holt and Jordan Lee, pictured with the Mansfield branch of staff and volunteers.Jane Holt and Jordan Lee, pictured with the Mansfield branch of staff and volunteers.
Jane Holt and Jordan Lee, pictured with the Mansfield branch of staff and volunteers.
She said: “Several cats protection team members who are experts in their field will be on hand to offer free advice and answer questions to the general public.”

Experts include vets, behaviourists and cat welfare specialists.

The charity saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of cats it was able to rehome in 2022 compared to previous years.

To find out more about the charity and the cats available for adoption at the centre, see cats.org.uk/mansfield

