Cat who lost both ears after being discovered on industrial estate near Mansfield finds forever home in Sutton
Pomidora – now called Dora – was living outdoors on an industrial estate in Ollerton with her three young kittens.
Warehouse workers there took pity on her so handed her over to Cats Protection’s Mansfield Adoption Centre, on Mansfield Road, Warsop, where staff were shocked to discover the disease on her ears could be cancer.
Jane Holt, centre manager, said: “We knew straight away that Pomidora had some sun damage to her ears when she was admitted to the centre.
“Following a vet check, the decision was made to operate and remove the tips of her ears and our vet is hopeful he has prevented any more spread of the disease.”
Cats Protection, which helps about 200,000 cats each year, said pale-coloured cats, or cats with unpigmented white noses or ears, are at particular risk from the sun’s rays which can cause sun damage and skin cancer.
Its appearance can be variable, often starting as a pink, thickened or scabbed area on the ears or nose and sometimes can cause hair loss and itching.
As it progresses, it is more likely to become ulcerated and bleed – or cause black crusts to form.
Fortunately, Dora has made a swift recovery and has since been adopted by Steph Bradley in Sutton.
“I spotted Dora on the website and she looked so sad and frightened that I instantly knew I wanted to give her a forever home,” she said.
“When we first met her she was so timid I did wonder if we were doing the right thing, but the second time I knew it was right.
“For the first few days she didn’t come out her bed, but within a week she was moving around the house which is why we renamed her Dora, as she’s always exploring.
“I wouldn’t say having her ear tips removed has changed her quality of life at all.
“Before I adopted Dora I’d lost my other cat unexpectedly and was struggling, the house felt empty. Dora is amazing and has helped to mend my broken heart.”