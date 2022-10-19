Miss Teen East Midlands Sienna Townsend competed against more than 70 teenagers aged 16-19 for the overall Miss Teen GB title at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre.

In the run up to the grand final, Sienna, who celebrated her 17th birthday on the eve of the grand final, has been carrying out appearances as ‘Miss Teen East Midlands’ and getting involved with community work across Ashfield.

Sienna, from Sutton, said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement.

Sienna Townsend at the Miss Teen Great Britain final. Photo by Brian Hayes.

“It was the best birthday present. I felt like a princess.

“I have made some wonderful friends from across the UK and have memories that I will cherish forever.

“I want to thank my family, friends and everyone in the community for your ongoing support and for helping me raise more than £230 for Together for Short Lives.

“This is only the beginning.

Sienna's dress for the final of Miss Teen Great Britain in Blackpool.

“The most amazing experience and the loveliest girls. The best way to spend my 17th birthday.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity I was given to represent the whole of East Midlands.

“I am looking forward to maybe returning next year and opening new doors and taking every opportunity to come.

“And a big thank you to my beautiful mum, who I couldn’t have done this without.

“She has been and always will be my best friend, and number one supporter.”

Sienna said she was pleased to have had this experience and enjoyed supporting charities across the community, which is something she hopes to continue with.

Mary Townsend, Sienna’s mum, said: “It was amazing, we are so proud of her.

“The whole family, friends and sponsors were there to support her.

"Sienna looked absolutely gorgeous and loved every minute of it.

“Her outfits were stunning and everyone loved them.

“Thank you to Jordan Bishop and Sienna Barwick from JB Beauty, you did a fantastic job on Sienna’s hair and make-up.

“Everyone also loved the stunning dress from Lisa Gadsby from Teen Prom.