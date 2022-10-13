Ollerton charity receives £1,000 donation from Nottinghamshire housebuilder

The charity received the donation as part of the developer’s Community Fund scheme which sees a different charity each month receive a £1,000 donation.

Over the years, Recycling Ollerton and Boughton has expanded its operations to incorporate 11 local villages in the north of Nottinghamshire, with fortnightly glass collections. It has also developed a Business Waste Recycling operation where it provides a cardboard and paper waste collection service to more than 100 local businesses.

Neil Pike, CEO at Recycling Ollerton and Boughton, said: “We operate with a fleet of five trucks and a minibus and have 39 people with learning disabilities attend each week, some for just one day, but others for two to five days depending on their personal needs.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes' Simon Brooks, finance manager, with Recycling Ollerton and Boughton's Mark Simpson and Neil Pike (CEO)

“The general premise of our charity is to provide a supported work placement to adults with learning disabilities who want to be active and want to go to work.

“The funding went towards paying for our guys to have a trip to the pantomime at The Palace Theatre in Newark.”