Ashfield Miss Teen GB hopeful makes donation to King's Mill Hospital ward 'close to her heart'

Sienna Townsend, aged 16, has continued her community work in recent weeks ahead of the Miss Teen Great Britain final on Monday, October 17.

The 16-year-old donated children’s play items to ward 25 at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Sienna said: “Donating to ward 25, in King’s Mill Hospital means a lot to me, and my family.

Sienna is pictured alongside Julia Smith from ward 25, a play specialist, at King's Mill Hospital.

“It is close to my heart, as my young nephew who lives with me, has had lots of stays there, varying from a few days to a week.

“The nurses there are so lovely, and we know that if he goes on the ward with my Mum, he is in the best hands.

“I was aware that toys are given out to the children by the play therapist for them to have fun with and bring a smile to their face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I could just see how much happiness it brings, when my nephew was handed some toys during his visits.

“His face always lit up no matter how he felt.

“So speaking with my mum, we both decided to donate a high chair that hasn’t been used much, a large play-mat, and a VTec Bike.

“It felt nice to do our part and give back to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope we spread smiles around the ward to the children who will use the equipment.”

Sienna, who was crowned Miss Teen East Midlands, will go head-to-head with more than 70 other teenagers aged 16-19 for the overall title on October 17, at The Globe Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

She said: “I am so excited, as is my family.

“The final is this coming Monday – on the 17th, which is my birthday – in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud to be representing the East Midlands, and the Ashfield area where I have grown up.

“And I am grateful to have this opportunity, and be part of Miss Teen Great Britain, and hopefully bring the title home.

“I hope to make everyone proud.”