Nottingham Playhouse has announced the London transfer of the critically acclaimed play ‘Punch’ by Olivier Award-winning playwright James Graham as the five-star sell-out show will run at the prestigious Young Vic Theatre from March 1 to April 12, 2025.

Based on the book "Right from Wrong" by Jacob Dunne, ‘Punch’ sparked discussions across the country, from theatres to courthouses to the House of Commons.

It tells an extraordinary true story of tragedy, forgiveness, redemption, and reform.

‘Punch’ is directed by Adam Penford, the Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse, with production design by Anna Fleischle.

The play is an unflinching true-life account of how Nottingham teenager Jacob throws a single punch – with fatal consequences.

Released from prison, the parents of the victim ask to meet him.

Their quest for answers results in an unlikely connection and Jacob’s life begins to turn around.

Original cast members Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Tony Hirst (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) and David Shields (Masters of the Air, Black Mirror) reprise their roles as Joan, David and Jacob, respectively.

The cast is completed by Alec Boaden (Masters of the Air, Random Acts) as Raf, DS Villiers and Sam; Shalisha James-Davis (Mary Queen of Scots, Romeo and Juliet) as Clare and Nicola; and Emma Pallant (Cowbois, Queenie) as Wendy, Sandra and Jacob’s Mum.

James Graham, of Ashfield, said: “This play and the incredible story it tells could not mean more to me.

“It feels like one of the most moving and urgent real-life dramas I’ve had the honour of translating to the stage.

“But despite its important themes of justice, forgiveness, and the human cost of a decade of neglect in these communities, I’m so proud of the surprisingly funny and oddly hopeful show that Adam Penford and the cast have built.

“I’ve never not watched without ugly crying and can’t wait to share it with a wider audience.”

Adam Penford, director of Punch, said: “I'm thrilled to be bringing Punch to the Young Vic, a venue that, like Nottingham Playhouse, has its community at its heart, and to give more people the opportunity to experience this unforgettable story.”

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Young Vic artistic director, said the play is “vital viewing” and has urged audiences to see it.