Ashfield playwright's stage play 'Punch' set to open at Nottingham Playhouse in May
James Graham’s new play ‘Punch’, directed by Adam Penford is opening at Nottingham Playhouse on May 4 with a star-studded cast.
James is one of Britain’s most celebrated writers, winning multiple Olivier Awards, as well as BAFTA, Emmy and Tony Award nominations.
His most recent play, ‘Boys from the Blackstuff’, written in conjunction with Alan Bleasdale will shortly transfer to the National Theatre after a run at Liverpool Everyman last year.
‘Dear England’ recently transferred from the National Theatre to the West End.
The second series of his BAFTA-award winning BBC series, ‘Sherwood’, also set in Nottinghamshire, premieres this year.
His latest play ‘Punch’ is based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne, an unflinching true-life account of how Nottingham teenager Jacob throws a single punch – with fatal consequences. Released from prison, the parents of the victim ask to meet him.
Their quest for answers results in an unlikely connection and Jacob’s life begins to turn around.
James said: “The more I've worked on Punch with Jacob, and with Adam, the more convinced I am of its power as a real story for our time.
“One that reveals so much about our current justice system, our culture, and the impact of politics on our community over the past decade.
“I'm so delighted with the cast we've assembled to come on this moving journey with us.”
Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street), Manchester based BAFTA-nominated screen and theatre actor and writer, will play the role of the victim’s mother, Joan.
This role follows ITV’s hit Mr Bates vs the Post Office, another issue-led drama, in which Julie starred opposite Toby Jones.
Tony Hirst (Coronation Street, ITV; Hangmen, Royal Court and Wyndham’s Theatre) will play the role of the victim’s father, David, and Derby-born David Shields (Masters of the Air) will feature as Jacob Dunne.
Other cast members so far include Shalisha James-Davis as Claire and Emma Pallant as Jacob’s mother.
Shalisha and Emma both hail from Nottingham, where the play is set.
This new play examines the incredible power of forgiveness, while asking important questions about toxic masculinity, class and the education system.