PHOTOS: Stunning flowers across Mansfield town centre bring beauty and vibrancy

Every year, Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District) funds the installation of beautiful hanging baskets on the shop frontages of town centre businesses to enhance the summer atmosphere.

Mansfield BID collaborates with Mansfield Council to maintain the brackets and install the hanging baskets.

The flowers are purchased annually with funds from BID levy memberships.

If any BID members are interested in having a bracket installed for next year's hanging baskets, members can email [email protected]

There is a small fee for the bracket purchase and installation, but every year after, the hanging baskets will be provided and installed on your bracket for free, ready for the summer season.

1 . The Stag & Pheasant The Stag & Pheasant, Clumber Street, Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield BID Photo Sales

2 . Leeming Street Stunning flowers can be seen on Leeming Street. Photo: Mansfield BID Photo Sales