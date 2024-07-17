PHOTOS: Stunning flowers across Mansfield town centre bring beauty and vibrancy

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:44 BST
Check out these beautiful flowers across Mansfield that bring vibrancy and colour to the town centre during the summer months.

Every year, Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District) funds the installation of beautiful hanging baskets on the shop frontages of town centre businesses to enhance the summer atmosphere.

Mansfield BID collaborates with Mansfield Council to maintain the brackets and install the hanging baskets.

The flowers are purchased annually with funds from BID levy memberships.

If any BID members are interested in having a bracket installed for next year's hanging baskets, members can email [email protected]

There is a small fee for the bracket purchase and installation, but every year after, the hanging baskets will be provided and installed on your bracket for free, ready for the summer season.

The Stag & Pheasant, Clumber Street, Mansfield.

1. The Stag & Pheasant

The Stag & Pheasant, Clumber Street, Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield BID

Photo Sales
Stunning flowers can be seen on Leeming Street.

2. Leeming Street

Stunning flowers can be seen on Leeming Street. Photo: Mansfield BID

Photo Sales
Mansfield BID, Regent Street.

3. Mansfield BID

Mansfield BID, Regent Street. Photo: Mansfield BID

Photo Sales
Wild flowers in Mansfield town centre.

4. Wild flowers

Wild flowers in Mansfield town centre. Photo: Mansfield BID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldBusiness Improvement District
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice