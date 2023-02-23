Ashfield spring clean kicks off 'with a bang' in Huthwaite thanks to litter-picking in park

The annual event kicked off in Huthwaite with a litter pick in Welfare Park – with multiple bags of litter filled.

As part of the Big Spring Clean, the council will deliver planters, compost, and flower and vegetable seeds to 16 primary schools across Ashfield – with the first delivered to Sutton’s Mapplewells Primary School by Coun David Walters, council chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Samantha Deakin, council executive lead for parks, town centres and environmental services, said “We started with a bang in Huthwaite.

Ashfield councillors, staff and volunteers.

“This year we are pleased to say we have extended the offering of the spring clean and we are hosting community litter-picks on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday for the next three weeks, so everyone can get involved and help clean up the district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Flying Skips” – bin lorries which rotate across Ashfield – are out over the next three weekends starting on Saturday, February 25, in Sutton, followed by March 4 in Hucknall and March 11 in Kirkby and the Rurals. The lorries will accept excess household waste, old toys, small furniture, and bric-a-brac.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Now back for its sixth year, the big spring clean is one of our most popular campaigns of the year.

“The council is serious about cleaning up and maintaining pride in our district and the spring clean is just one of the ways that we are doing that.”

For additional information about the community litter-picks, see bit.ly/3kiNkro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is also offering free bulky waste collections on dates throughout the year of up to three items, for all residents across the year, giving all residents four months of the year when they can book a free bulky waste collection.

This week residents in Sutton and Kirkby can leave an extra bag of household waste with their bins on their usual collection day

This applies to residents in Hucknall and the Rurals on the week commencing March 6.